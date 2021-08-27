Don Kevin Hart, 66, of Waldo passed away, Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Wentworth Place-Hedden House in Magnolia.
He was born October 1, 1954, in Magnolia to the late Truman Wendall Hart and Vina Lee “Inky” (Epperson) Hart. He was a retired master plumber, enjoyed fishing, and was a lifetime member of Waldo Church of Christ.
Don is survived by his two sons, Timothy William Hart and Kevin Douglas Hart; three grandchildren, Braydon, Nicolas, and Kylee Hart; three brothers, Wendall Hart of Waldo, Larry Hart and wife Sandy of Magnolia, Doug Hart of Conway; and a sister, Dana Lester of Calhoun, GA.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or to share a memory.