Michael Shane Peace, 52, of Magnolia passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
He was born July 27, 1970 in Magnolia and was a retired a truck driver for Perritt and Vickers and a machinist Spencer Harris for many years.
Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Sandy Peace; father Ronald S. Peace; grandparents, Dwight and Patsy Peace; brother, Thomas Daniel Peace; aunt, Angela Peace; and a great-aunt Shirley Wilson.
Michael is survived by his mother, Donna Faye Johnson of Bussey; brother, Patrick S. Peace of Magnolia; sister, Cindy Kirebel of McNeil; stepchildren, Christina Murphy and husband Bobby and their child Christian Murphy of Magnolia, Jeffery Otwell and wife Ahlexis and their children, Henry Otwell and Ayla Otwell of Vancouver, WA; mother-in-law, Patricia Miller of Magnolia; and two nieces, Ashley S. Watkins of Meridian, Mississippi, and Destiny Peace of Magnolia.
Visitation with the family will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Lewis Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 15, 2022 at Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. Eric Goble officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
Pallbearers will be Jeffery Otwell, Patrick S. Peace, John T. George, Sean Ledbetter, Doug Couch, and Allan Baker.
