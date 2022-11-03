Michael Ellis, 56, of Haynesville, LA, died on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Minden, LA.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Henderson Funeral Service.
Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially in the evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Updated: November 3, 2022 @ 11:53 pm
Michael Ellis, 56, of Haynesville, LA, died on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Minden, LA.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Henderson Funeral Service.