Shana Farrer, 53, of Rosston passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Magnolia.
Shana was born on November 29, 1968 in Magnolia. She was an assistant supervisor at the Dollar General Store in Magnolia. Shana was a wonderful homemaker who was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Lou (Ratliff) Divine; brothers, John Richard Divine and Jerry Divine; and aunt, Norma Divine.
Shana is survived by her husband of 36 years, Jeff Farrer of Rosston; children, Mark Farrer (Shamon) of Fort Smith and Natasha Dubbs (William) of Killeen, TX; grandchildren, Allysa Dubbs and Liam Dubbs; father, Richard Homer Divine (Linda) of Meeker, CO; siblings, Sherry Cleek (Don) of Arkadelphia, Jeffery Divine (Kelly) of Maumelle, Shelia Collier (Todd) of Buckner, and Susan Wallarenu (Joel) of Jakarta, Indonesia; brother-in-law, Joe Farrer (Vickie) of Cabot; sister-in-law, Leann Farrer of Malvern; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
A visitation and memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or to share a memory.