Marty Starr, 57, of Emerson passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022 at his home in Emerson.
He was born May 24, 1965 in Magnolia. He attended Southern Arkansas University and Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia. He was a meat cutter for Piggly Wiggly in Homer, LA and Apalachicola, FL where he became the meat market manager for several years.
Marty was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Sue (Norwood) Starr.
He is survived by his father, Travis B. Starr of Emerson; sister, Karen Starr Holland and husband Larry of Carthage, TX; two nieces, Brooke C. Holland of Shreveport, LA, and Ranie L. Pester and great niece Harper Pester of Kilgore, TX.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or share a memory.