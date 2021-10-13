Rebecca Lynn “Becky” Wilson Elliott, 64, of Magnolia passed away, Friday, October 8, 2021, in Ouachita County.
She was born January 11, 1957, in Camden, Arkansas. She was the office manager for Chad White Operating and an active and faithful member of First Baptist Church in Magnolia.
Becky was preceded in death by her father, William Thomas Wilson; and brother-in-law, Danny Nix.
She is survived by her husband of 46-plus years, Michael Elliott; two sons, Jason and Sarah Elliott, and Matthew Elliott; mother, Alice Fincher of Magnolia; grandchildren, Ian Elliott, Scarlett Elliott, and Haygen Smelser, all of Magnolia; two brothers, Samuel and Kathy Wilson of Searcy, George and Bettye Wilson of Star City; and a sister, Cindy Nix of Magnolia.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
