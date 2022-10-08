Norma Jean “BeeBee” Dees, 87 of TEXarkana, formerly of Magnolia, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Cornerstone Retirement Community in TEXarkana.
Norma was born October 12, 1934 in Union County, Arkansas to the late Courtney Lee White and Josephine (McQuaigue) White. She worked for Shanhouse and retired from Alumax. She was a member of Antioch East Baptist Church and a cancer survivor and active with Steel Magnolias Breast Cancer Support Group. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 57 years, Johnny Daniel “Jack” Dees; son-in-law, Greg Bennett; a sister, Margie Williams and husband Homer; and two sisters-in-law, Peggy Wooley and Joy Ainsworth.
She is survived by her daughter, Deidra Bennett of Texarkana; son, Johnny Dees Jr. and wife Susan of Magnolia; a sister, Judy Scott and husband Wayne of Taylor; brother, James White of Magnolia; grandchildren, Landyn Dees of Dallas, Madison Dees of Scottsdale, AZ, Blair Bennett of Dallas, Dr. Brent Bennett and wife Morgan, and Wes Bennett and wife Kaci, both of Texarkana; great-grandchildren, Maxwell Bennett, Madge Bennett, Hadley Bennett, Grace Bennett; brother-in-law, Don Wooley of Magnolia; special friends Melissa, Michelle, and Meredith; and a host of extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, October 10, 2022 at Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery with Bro. Ron Owen officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc, in Magnolia.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks, Texarkana, TX 75503, Cornerstone Retirement Community, 4100 Moores Lane, Texarkana, TX, 75503, or Antioch East Baptist Church, 370 Columbia Road 25, Magnolia, 71753.
