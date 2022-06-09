Mae Lena Johnson

Mae Lena Walker Johnson transitioned on Saturday, June 4, 2022. She was born in Emerson on July 12, 1933 to Leroy Walker and Lilywil Cooper Walker and was the second of four siblings.
She married the love of her life, Charles Johnson (also referenced as “Charlie” and “CW”). Shortly after, the couple moved to Camden when Mr. Johnson began employment in the construction of what is now the Ouachita County Medical Center. Subsequently, they both became dedicated hospital employees.
After working many years in housekeeping, Mrs. Johnson completed her nursing certification, which led to her heartfelt passion of caring for generation of babies in the hospital’s nursery. Mrs. Johnson worked tirelessly caring for people and newborns for 56 years before she retired.
Mrs. Johnson accepted Christ and nurtured her faith as a member of Pine Hill Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Emerson. When she relocated to Camden, she joined and became an active member of CME Temple Church. In her decades of membership, Mrs. Johnson served in many roles, including president of the Board of Trustees and a member of the Usher Board. As the president of the Board of Trustees, she was inspirational and instrumental in the church’s successful effort to build a new worship center, a project that was completed in 2017. She also provided service through the Camden City-Wide Usher Union, the Order of the Eastern Star, and various care facilities.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and her siblings, Louise Harris, Evangelean Johnson and Henry D. Walker.
She leaves to treasure her life’s journey three children, James (Sharon) Johnson of Stephens, Judi (Maurice) McCree of Camden, and Rev. Richard (Debra) Johnson of Little Rock. She was also blessed with 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, along with nieces, nephews, cousins, sister-in-law and faithful friends.
Visitation will be noon to 3 p.m. Friday at Marks Funeral Home of Magnolia.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022 at CME Temple in Camden.
Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery in Emerson.
Due to COVID-19, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.
