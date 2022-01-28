Jeanette Sanders, 79, of Magnolia passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Wentworth Place in Magnolia.
She was born February 3, 1942, Okanogan, WA. She was a client supervisor for Abilities Unlimited, a special education teacher’s aide for Magnolia Public School District, and an active and faithful member of Macedonia Baptist Church.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her mother, Imogene (Draper) Taylor Kelley; her stepfather, C.D. Kelley; brother, Bill Taylor; sister, Mary Stiles; and a son-in-law Chuck Jean.
Jeanette is survived by her husband of 62 years, Marvin Newton Sanders; three children, Vickie Jean, Terry Sanders and his wife Donna Schobey, and Martin Sanders and wife Wendi all of Magnolia; three brothers, Mike Kelley and wife Rita, Eddie Kelley, and Bobby Taylor, all of Waldo; grandchildren, Grace Cornett and husband Russell of Magnolia, Susan Pennington of Magnolia, Rachel Brown and husband Jeremy of Lonoke, Katie Murphy and husband Tanner of Jonesboro, Sydney Moses and husband Mason of Hope, Haliegh Alexander of Texarkana, Sydney Sanders, John Sanders, and Halen Sanders, all of Magnolia; great-grandchildren, Lane and Jenny Cornett of Magnolia, Ellie Pennington of Magnolia, EmmyLou Moses of Hope, Liam Murphy, and Lincoln Murphy of Jonesboro; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation with the family will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Macedonia Baptist Church with Bro. Joe Owens officiating.
Pallbearers will be Kerry Franks, Randy Franks, Lynn Franks, Jim Bohannan, Donnie Ainsworth, Sr., and Kevin Hines. Honorary Pallbearer will be O.L. Wise.
Memorial donations may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church or to Macedonia Cemetery, 760 Highway 160, Magnolia, Arkansas 71753.
