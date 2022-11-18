On February 10, 1979, Queen Hawkins and Willie Specks welcomed the life of their beloved and treasured son, Dominic Tavarous Hawkins, to the world.
Monday, November 7, 2022, was the day on which Dominic returned to his Heavenly home for eternal rest.
He was raised in Cotton Valley, LA, and was a 1999 graduate of Cotton Valley High School, where he had a talent for football. After school, truck driving not only became his passion, but also his profession. He was blessed to travel all over the world doing what he loved.
Dominic was united in holy matrimony to Twana Young on February 7, 2009. After the dissolution of their union, they remained friends.
Dominic was a friend to many. Several expressions of condolences noted bonds that were created during childhood and continued into adulthood. His light in this life will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Latoya Specks.
Those left to cherish memories of him are his parents, Queen Hawkins and Willie Specks; children, Deavion Janeek Hawkins and Dominic Tavarous Hawkins Jr.; sisters, Antoune (James, Jr.) Hawkins, Kimberly (Josh) Coleman, Fashika (James) Smith, and Betty Beal; brothers, Donnie (Linda) Beal and Billy (Marilyn) Beal; special friend, Brittany Harris; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will keep him in their hearts forever.
Visitation will be until 3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Celebration of life services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Mount Sariah Baptist Church in Cotton Valley, LA. Burial will follow at Wesley Grove Cemetery (Cotton Valley Cemetery) in Cotton Valley, LA, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
