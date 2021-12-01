Ashley McEachern Waller, 36, of Emerson passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at the Christus-St. Michael Health System in TEXarkana.
Ashley was born on October 14, 1985 in Houma, LA. She was a member of the Western Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Lee Waller; paternal grandparents, Horace and Faye McEachern; grandfather, Thaddeus McElroy Jr.; uncles Daniel McElroy, Dale McElroy Sr., Thaddeus McElroy III; father-in-law Donnie Joe Waller; and brother-in-law, Scotty Waller.
Ashley is survived by her children, Kaden S. Waller and Kensley G. Waller, parents, William (Billy) McEachern and Roxanne McEachern; sister, Tasha McEachern; grandmother, Cecile McElroy; nieces, Alexis Coston and Brailey Tuberville, all of Emerson; nephew, Syler Dodson of Bullard, TX; mother-in-law, Barbara Young; sister-in-law, Bobbi Waller; brothers-in-law, Billy Waller and wife Dana and Jimmy Waller, all of Emerson; and a host of extended family and friends.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held at a later date and time at the Emerson Presbyterian Cemetery with Dr. Eric Goble officiating, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
An account has been opened for her children, Kaden and Kensley, at Carter Federal Credit in Magnolia and Springhill, LA where donations may be made.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or to share a memory.