Benny Gene Revels was born on February 1, 1952, in Emerson to Verdee Murphy and Leroy Revels. He went home to be with the Lord on Sunday November 21, 2021.
He graduated from Walker High School in 1970. He served three years in the U.S. Army with an honorable discharge. He also worked in forestry for 38 years and retired from Georgia-Pacific/Plum Creek Timber Company.
He married the love of his life on July 2, 1977. They were married for 44 years and from their union, birthed two beautiful children.
He accepted Christ at an early age. He was a member of Zion Watch Baptist church and loved his church family dearly. He helped serve with the puppet ministry, the transportation committee, and The Brotherhood. He was also a part of the male chorus.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Verdee Murphy; his father, Leroy Revels; his sisters, Clara Mae Revels and Gloria Dean Staples; and his brothers, Charles Staples and Johnny Ray Rudd.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Lillie Revels; his son, Derek Revels Sr.; daughter, Lillian Revels; his grandchildren, Caden Cheatham, Alexia Revels, Derek Revels Jr. and Jamal Revels; one brother, James Otis Jones; one sister, Betty Jo Brown; special nieces and nephews, Annette Mumphrey (Johnny), Rita Dupree (Calvin), Alvin Flanigan (Shawnaa), Earnest Artis (Gigi), Cedric Brown (Destiny), Dion Cooper, Latasha Taylor, Jimdarian Taylor, Curtis, Aleatha, Jason, Geovinnie; and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 24 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 26, 2021, at Zion Watch Activity Building in El Dorado. Burial with military honors will follow at Kings Hill Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
The Rev. Donald R. Dredd will officiate.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
