Zachary Austin Wise, 26, of Magnolia departed from this earthly journey Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock.
Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Celebration of life services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at 23rd Psalms Cemetery in Magnolia.
Rev. Anthony Thompson will be the eulogist.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or services. Wearing masks ensures safety for you and others.