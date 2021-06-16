Veronica D. Mitchell was born in Monterey, LA on February 13, 1960 to the parentage of Mr. Mitchell and Alice Whitley. She died Sunday, June 6, 2021.
Veronica was a sweet, genuine, kind-hearted, loving person that had an amazing sense of humor that would always put a smile on your face. She was always there ready to lend a helping for anyone who was in need.
Veronica was born with a hole in her heart and was one of the first group of children to receive an open-heart surgery. She was expected to live only to be 18 years of age and would never be able to have children, but look at God -- she lived to be 61 and delivered two children.
Veronica was preceded in death by one daughter, Amber Wilson; her husband, Marvin Maxey; and her mother.
She leaves to cherish her memories one son, Shamane Landry; one daughter-in-law, Iysha Revels; three sisters, Renee, Sharon and Carolyn; two brothers, Keeth Whitley and Michael Clemons; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be until 3 p.m. Wednesday at Marks Funeral Home of Magnolia.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia. Interment will follow at Friendship Cemetery in Stephens. The Rev. Joe Lewis will be the clergyman.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.
