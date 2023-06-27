Betty L. Howell, 92, of Stephens passed away Monday, June 26, 2023.
She was born November 2, 1930 in Donaldson to Clarence and Lillie Evans Parker. Betty was a member of Harmony Missionary Baptist Church in Stephens. Betty loved her God and read his book daily. She liked doing her word search puzzles and playing Bingo. One of her favorite things to do was watch her games shows, especially “Family Feud.” Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, who loved her very much.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fay D. Howell; a daughter, Letitia Rusch; three sisters, Nina Halcomb, Marie Davis and Patricia Claxton; and two brothers, John F. Parker and Donald L. Parker.
She is survived by three sons, Larry Howell and wife, Lisa of Magnolia, Richard Howell and wife, Judy of Stephens, and Joe Howell and wife, Annette of Stephens; son-in-law, Phillip Rusch of Camden; four granddaughters, Stephanie Ann Howell of Fayetteville, Kristen Marie Howell of Little Rock, Jennifer Lynn Bridges and husband, Daniel of El Dorado, and Kayce Mae Carter and husband, Daniel of Marysville; step-grandchildren, Jenni Dearmon and husband, Jeremy and Chris Riley and wife, Brittney; 13 great-grandchildren;; and a host of family and friends.
The family thanks ONRC and OCMC for the great care they gave to their mother.
A graveside service will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2023 at Stephens Cemetery presided over by Bro. Sandy Carter.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the ABA Missions, at P.O. Box 1050, Texarkana, TX 75504.
Proctor Funeral Home of Camden is in charge of the arrangements.