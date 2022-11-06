Brandon Jay Bailey II, 20, of Buckner passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Columbia County.
Brandon was born November 28, 2001 in El Dorado. He was a member of Jackson Street Church of Christ in Magnolia and an operator for Albemarle. He was also the owner of Crooked Pine Fabrication Metal Designs. He loved riding his motorcycles and aggravating his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his uncle, Steve May; and his Poppa, Don Snyder.
Brandon is survived by his parents, B.J. and Jody Bailey of Buckner and Kimberly Lester and Jonathan Guidry of Magnolia; sister. Lyla Lester; brothers, Bryson Guidry and Joseph Guidry, all of Magnolia; special girlfriend, Anna Jennings of Stamps and her family, Dusty and Katherine Harris, Gage, Alexia, Nova, Braxton, Diesel and Koltin; grandparents, Steve and Nancy Bailey of Magnolia, DeeDee Snyder of Taylor, Phil and Angela Lester of Magnolia, and Mickey and Jo Ella May of Buckner; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation with the family will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with Brian Mickey officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia. Burial will follow at Falcon Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Braxton Jennings, Gage Harris, Wyatt Baker, Zon Lout, Brendan Ybarra and Logan Riley. Honorary pallbearers will be Jonathan Guidry, Jake Grimmett, Chase Guidry, Anakin Casey and Stephen Birmingham.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
