Nan Gee, 86, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 at the Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock.
Nan was born on January 28, 1936 in Magnolia to the late Odie and Allie (Crumpler) Caldwell. She was a Bell Telephone Company switchboard operator and switchboard operator and bookstore clerk for Southern Arkansas University.
Nan was a longtime and faithful member of the Central Baptist Church, where she taught the Children’s Sunday school class for 22 years and was a member of the Rebuilders Sunday school class. She was also a member of the Welcome Wagon and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed participating in the aqua exercise classes at SAU and playing cards and dominos with friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Wendell G. Norwood and second husband, Maurice Gee; siblings, George T. Caldwell, Vernell C. Woodul, and Jean Drake.
Nan is survived by her son, Mike Gee of Magnolia; daughters, Pam (John) Bohannan of Magnolia, Donna (Gene) Dumas of Greensboro, NC, Wendy (Steve) Barnes of Phoenix, AR, and Michelle Romano of Seattle; grandchildren, Wayne (Casey) Dumas of Greensboro, NC, Kristal (Mark) Powell of Raleigh, NC, Russell Stuart and Tanner Stuart of Phoenix, Jennifer Stuart of Magnolia, Kirt (Renee) Booth of Indianapolis, Molly Romano and Adam Romano of Seattle, Jennifer (Chris) Green of Benton, Melissa (Josh) Smith of Magnolia, and Jon-David (Renae) Gee of Magnolia; great-grandchildren, Zachary Frontone, Jackson Booth, Owen, Aiden, and Evan Green, Reed and Dylan Smith, Kaitlyn (Tyler) Hunter, Lore Andrews, and Bella Russell; three great-great grandchildren; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, October 3, 2022 at the Central Baptist Church with Dr. Mike Seabaugh and Bro. Steve Ford officiating. Burial will follow at the Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Dumas, Adam Romano, Jon-David Gee, Kirt Booth, Russell Stuart, and Chris Green. Honorary pallbearers will be the Rebuilder’s Sunday School Class.
Memorial donations may be made to Central Baptist Church (Children’s Programs), 207 W. Union, Magnolia, AR 71753, Harmony Cemetery Association, 2520 Hwy 160, Magnolia, AR 71753, or Philadelphia Cemetery Association, 420 Columbia Rd 211. Magnolia, AR 71753.