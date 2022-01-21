Porter Brewer passed away January 15, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Stamps on March 15, 1949 to the late Ella Mae and V.O. Brewer.
His memories will be cherished by his wife, Hurley Brewer; one daughter, Yelinda; his sons, Porter, J.J., Andrew, Jessie, Oscar and Bruce. He also leaves a special sister, Sue Smith; and two brothers, James and George Brewer; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
We will miss his joy and laughter, humor and love. Thank you all for helping us carry on his memory today and forever.
Visitation will be until 3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Friendship Cemetery in Stamps under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
The Rev. John Wesson will be the officiant and eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
