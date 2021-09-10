Willie D. Champ, 77, of Magnolia passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, at his residence.
Willie D. Champ was the first-born child to the late Willie D. Sr. and Dorsey M. Champ on July 4, 1944, in Lincoln Parish, LA. Surely his birth date was indicative of the life he lived, full of celebrations, joy, and independence. Willie was a lover of life with a keen sense of humor, and he will always be remembered for the immeasurable strength he displayed until the very end.
Willie was reared in Homer, LA, with his 12 siblings. He played an intricate role in helping raise them as the eldest brother. He completed his education in Homer, LA, and his employment history is extensive to include being a truck driver, a factory worker, an oil field worker, and his most valued position as the “gravedigger” for Lewis Funeral Home.
He accepted Christ at an early age at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Homer, LA, and later joined Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Magnolia, where he was an active member and videographer until his health failed.
As past times, Willie enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, and watching his favorite football team play on television -- the Dallas Cowboys.
Willie was preceded in death by his father and mother, Willie, and Dorsey Champ; five brothers, John Champ, Curtis Champ, Talmadge Champ, James Champ, and Jimmie Champ; one sister, Kathy Champ Heard, and his beloved daughter, Rochelle Champ.
He leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife of 21 years, Mary Champ; his children, Wilbur “Jerome” (Vickie), Chris (Walter), Beverly, Willie (Jamie), Michael, Jeanette “Fruit” (CL), Judy (Cedric), Tracy (Marquita), Angela “Ruda” and James; his sisters, Georgia, Peggy, and Cynthia (Calvin); and his brothers, Johnnie (Dorothy), Eddie (Alice), and Bert. Also cherishing his memories are his godson, Detric Brown, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunts, nieces, nephews, sisters, and brothers-in-law, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Additionally, Willie left his mark on two communities that will cherish some wonderful memories: Buck Bottom in Homer, LA, and Westwood Village in Magnolia.
Visitation will be until 4 p.m. Friday at Reed Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 23rd Psalms Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Dr. B.J. Harris will be the eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.