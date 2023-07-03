Billy Joe “Bill” Moses died peacefully on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Arkadelphia.
Bill was a long-time resident of Magnolia and Waldo, where he lived with his wife Avis during their 69 years of marriage before she passed in 2019.
Most Magnolians will remember Bill as the manager of Quic-Sac for many years where he had the opportunity to interact with many students from the Magnolia Junior High School. He had many friends and was well-known in the community.
Bill was born on October 6, 1927 in Bingen to Jeff and Janie Moses. He and his brothers grew up farming in south Arkansas and Oklahoma. Bill was the youngest brother of Rural, Jewell, Homer, Dale, and Carl Moses, all of whom have preceded him in death. He was a World War II-era veteran, serving in the U.S. Army.
In addition to his brothers, Bill was also preceded in death by his wife, Avis Lorraine Moses; and sons, Anthony “Tony” Moses and Greg Moses.
His surviving family are his daughter, Candy Russell (David) of Arkadelphia; son, Perry Moses (Dana) of Jonesboro; and daughter-in-law, Patti Moses. He is also survived by grandchildren, Chris Glass (Katelyn) of Vilonia; Maci (Jutt) Curtis of Spring Hill, Arkansas; Adrienne (Tyler) Burkett and Alyssa (David) Camp of Jonesboro; six great-grandchildren, Callie and Caine Glass of Vilonia, Westin and Kip Curtis of Spring Hill, Arkansas and Berlynn and Landon Burkett of Jonesboro. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family gives thanks to the wonderful nurses and aides at Twin Rivers Health and Rehab in Arkadelphia for providing the utmost care to our Dad during his last few months. We also express many thanks to Elite Hospice for assisting in making his final days peaceful.
We must also thank Mom and Dad's neighbors in Waldo, John and Anita Washington, who became wonderful family friends and provided love, friendship and help to them both through the years.
A private family graveside service will be held at Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery.