Rachel Winberry, 77, of Greenbrier passed away Sunday, July 7, 2022 at the CHI St. Vincent North Medical Center in Sherwood.
Rachel was born on July 1, 1945 in Glenville (Nevada County) to the late Marvin Pipkin and Cora Louise (Thomason) Fields. She was a member of the Springhill Baptist Church in Springhill, Arkansas. She was a beloved homemaker, mother, and “granny,” who enjoyed preparing meals and caring for her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Winberry; and brother, Terry Pipkin.
Rachel is survived by her children, Rita Doss and husband Harold, Sharon Spence, Donna Story and husband Charles, all of Magnolia, and Ricky Winberry and wife Kay of Greenbrier; grandchildren, Kate Pate of Stephens, David Ainsworth and wife Dusty of Springhill, LA, Jessica Glass of Magnolia, Heather Blunt and husband Lawrence of Grand Cane, LA, Megan Miller and husband Jay, Austin Story, Justin Baker and wife Meagan, Amber Wright and husband Elijah, and Nick Winberry all of Greenbrier; great-grandchildren, MacKenzie Ainsworth of Greenbrier, Lola Ann Ainsworth of Springhill, Maggie Marie and Jaxon Paul Glass of Magnolia, Emily Blunt of Grand Cane, Jensen, Noah, and Hadley Miller of Greenbrier, Waylon, Weston, and Wyatt Baker of Greenbrier; brother, Tony Pipkin of Shongaloo, LA; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at the Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery with Bro. Chuck Roach officiating.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 9 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be David Ainsworth, Lawrence Blunt, Austin Story, Jay Miller, Nick Winberry, Justin Baker and Elijah Wright.
Memorial donations may be made to the Springhill Baptist Church, 25 State Hwy 287, Greenbrier, AR 72058.