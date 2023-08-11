Teresa Hutcheson passed away peacefully in her home in Emerson on Thursday, August 10, 2023.
Born on December 5, 1955 in Magnolia, Teresa lived a faith-filled and loving life that touched many hearts.
Preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Margaret (Baker) Wynn; and her husband, Fred Hutcheson; Teresa's spirit lives on through her beloved family.
She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Staggs, and husband, Mark, of Emerson; her son, Jason Hutcheson, and wife, Amanda, of Magnolia; her cherished grandchildren, Kendall Staggs of Emerson, and Ayden Hutcheson and Maeli Hutcheson of Magnolia; sister, Genia Harrell, and husband, Greg, of Emerson; along with her adored canine companion, Bella.
Teresa was a devoted homemaker who took immense pride in creating a warm and inviting home for her family. She was also a longtime faithful and active member of the Antioch East Baptist Church. Her deep faith guided her throughout her life, and she was a cherished member of the church community.
A woman of many interests, Teresa found joy intending to her flower beds, a hobby that allowed her to express her creativity and love for nature. She was rarely seen without her faithful companion, Bella, by her side. Teresa's love for her grandchildren was immeasurable, and she cherished every moment spent with them. From attending their activities to creating memorable experiences, Teresa's love for her family was always at the forefront.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Morgan, Jimmy Ray Wynn, Kevin Hutcheson, Joel Hutcheson, Randy Bailey and Caleb Hutcheson.
Funeral services in honor of Teresa's life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 13, 2023 at the Antioch East Baptist Church, with Bro. Ron Owen and Bro. Tim Wooley officiating.
Burial will follow at the Antioch East Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, August 12 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to Enhabit Hospice, 128 N. Washington, Magnolia, AR 71753.