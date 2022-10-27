Bridgette Sharnell Nicole Carey, 40, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at U.A.M.S. in Little Rock.
Sister Bridgette Sharnell Nicole Carey was born on September 25, 1982 in Magnolia to Sharon Carey-White and Robert Gentry Jr.
Bridgette (“Minnie,” as we called her) was a member of St. Phillip A.M.E. Church until she moved to Little Rock. Bridgette was loving and caring, and had a very infectious laugh. You could hear it from a mile away. There was never a dull moment when she was around. She had a heart of gold. She loved her family. There wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for us. One call and she was coming. Minnie was the true definition of a rider. If she loved you, she showed it, and no one could change that but you. You didn’t wanna be on her bad side because she would definitely show you what “on sight” meant.
You were blessed if you knew Minnie. What you saw was what you got.
Bridgette was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister, cousin, and friend. She will be greatly missed.
Bridgette was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Billy, and Beulah Carey, and her paternal grandparents, Robert, and Bobbie Gentry.
She leaves to cherish her memories her parents, Sharon (Marcellus) White, and Robert Gentry; daughter, Alize Carey; son, DeAngelo Burns; four sisters, Nikita Williams and Lameisha Williams, both of Oakland, CA, Dionedra Biddle, and LaToya Henry; brothers, Reginald Dupar, Romeral Gentry and Jalian Gentry; fiancé, Eric Moss, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 at St. Phillips A.M.E. Church in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at Kings Hill Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Bishop Charles Blanks will be the eulogist.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are encouraged by not required while attending visitation or services. However, wearing masks ensures safety for you and others.