Orell Murphy was born in Emerson on December 9, 1945 to the late Twitty and Rosie Lee Washington Murphy. On Friday, December 31, 2021 our Heavenly Father called Orell Murphy home at 7:15 p.m.
Orell was preceded in death by both his parents; three sisters, Marvis Harvey, Dorothy Harvey, Clara Murphy; and one brother, Preston Murphy.
He leaves to cherish his memories a sister, Vertis M. (Otis) Simpson; three stepchildren, D.D., J.J. and Gail; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, January 21, 2022 at Marks Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Marks Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia. The Rev. McCoy Murphy will be the clergyman.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.
Services are under the direction of Marks Funeral Home, Inc in Magnolia.