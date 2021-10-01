Patricia Ann Sharp Biddle of Kyle, TX passed away peacefully and went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.
She was born February 15, 1949 in Camden. She graduated from Magnolia High School.
Patricia worked for Texas Department of Transportation in Vehicles, Title and Registration, and she later was promoted to assist in writing legislation for educational briefings to legislative members and staff, preparing transportation materials for legislative visits, tracked legislation and legislative actions, overseeing TxDOT's reporting requirements and communicating with experts throughout TxDOT.
She enjoyed spending time in her yard gardening and cultivating a habitat for all the living creatures that happened across her yard, hand painting birthday, Christmas and inspirational cards for family and friends, as well as serving at the church.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Julian and Marjorie Sharp of McNeil; and sister, Debbie Hanson of Sarepta, LA.
Patricia is survived by her brother, Burnie Sharp (Barbara) of Waldo; sister, Nancy Harris (Tommy) of Rockwall TX; daughter, Melissa Henry (Michael) of Maxwell, TX; and son, Jeff Biddle (Stacy) of Round Rock. Grandchildren include Andrew Biddle, Will Appl, Matthew Henry and Madison Biddle. She also leaves behind several loving nieces and nephews.
The family thanks the medical staff at Ascension Seton in Kyle, TX, for their loving care and continued support as well as Heart to Heart Hospice.
Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Harrell Funeral Home, 1715 Kirby, Kyle, TX 78640.
In lieu of a funeral, Patricia requested a graveside service and to be laid to rest with her parents at Shiloh Cemetery, 580 Columbia Rd 60 East, in Lamartine at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Bro. Andy Hawkins will officiate under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made in Patricia’s name to Shiloh Cemetery, 1650 Columbia Road 41, Waldo AR 71770.
