Rodney Loye Groves, 74, of Magnolia passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Summit Health and Rehabilitation in Taylor.
Rodney was born July 17, 1948 in Magnolia to the late Loye Alvis Groves and Merble (Aldridge) Groves. He was a truck driver for Partee Flooring and a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.
Rodney was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Linda (Hendrix) Groves; sister, Diane Payne; brother, Larry Groves; and a grandson, Clyde Carter.
He is survived by his three children, Sonya Cloud (Jim) of Taylor, Shane Groves of Magnolia, and Nicki Cochran (Jay) of Shreveport; grandchildren, Dustin Cloud, Morgan Carter (Jessie), Emma Cloud, Chase Cochran, and Joy Cochran; and great-grandchildren, Leila Cloud, McKenna Carter and Wyatt Cloud.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with Daniel Hudgens officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Arkansas Children’s Hospital.
