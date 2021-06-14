Rudolph Tooks began his earthly life on June 6, 1951. On Friday, June 11, 2021, he peacefully made his transition from this earthen vessel to spend eternity with the Lord.
Rudolph was a member of the 1970 graduating class of Carver High School, Stephens. During his lifetime he was employed at Elk Roofing in Stephens.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Mattie Tooks; his father, Ester “Red” Green; and siblings, Ruth Torrence, Ruth Halibut, Berniece Tooks, Agnes Polite and Jerry Green.
Rudolph leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, La Taria S. Tooks; granddaughter, Kaleigha Moore; son, Jason Saulsberry (Cassie); grandchildren, Davion and Myrtle Lou Thurston, and Gloria Colvin; brothers, Ester Green Jr., George Green (Deloris) and Darnell Green (Sheri); a special cousin, Ida M. Hayes; two special friends, Thomas Todd and Larry Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Marks Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at Marks Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia. The Rev. Daryl Hope will be the clergyman.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.
Services are under the direction of Marks Funeral Home, Inc.
