Billy Carol Bradshaw, 86, of Magnolia passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at The Springs of Magnolia.
He was born December 6, 1936 in Gum Springs to Claude W. Bradshaw and Evie Ellis Bradshaw.
Billy proudly served in the United States Air Force, and he worked as a delivery driver for Colonial Bread Company.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Shirley Ann Loy Bradshaw and his siblings, Thomas Bradshaw, Claudia Ware, Dorothy Norman, Rose Lambert and Doyle Bradshaw.
Survivors include his sons, Richard (Lisa) Bradshaw of Springdale and Michael (Cindy) Bradshaw of Magnolia; his sisters, Mildred Whitson, Joan Wetherington and Mary Hollingshead; his numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2023 at Ruggles Wilcox Funeral Home in Arkadelphia.
Billy’s funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023 at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Bismarck.
Arrangements are entrusted to Ruggles Wilcox Funeral Home, 517 Clay Street, Arkadelphia.