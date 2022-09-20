Richard Glen Treat entered into eternal rest on July 2, 2022 in San Antonio.
A dedicated public servant, Glen served the Houston Police Department for 20 years. He graduated from the Houston Police Academy on March 15, 1986. During his time as a police officer, Glen served his community in countless ways, and his role in the community was a calling more than it was a job. He once told his mother he loved his job so much he would have done it free of charge.
Glen specialized in DWI offenses and even became a recognized expert who served on a specialized task force. On several occasions Glen facilitated ride-alongs with local news reporters who would interview him on New Year’s Eve about his experience on the dangers of driving while intoxicated. He also served on the security team that protected President George H. Bush during his visit to Houston for the Republican National Convention, August 17-20, 1992.
Glen began his second career in real estate while he was still a police officer. After retiring on April 8, 2006, he earned his real estate broker license and eventually started his own company called Glen Treat Properties. Before he retired from law enforcement, Glen looked forward to his service as a committeeman for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. He had varying assignments while serving there and once said he even held the keys to the liquor room.
A true role model, not only for police officers but for others in general, Glen always treated everyone with respect including those he arrested and transported to jail in the back seat of his police cruiser. Glen will be remembered for his kind, caring heart and his constant consideration of others. He always remembered special occasions and once planned a surprise 50th wedding anniversary for his parents. His parents were very surprised indeed! Glen was a very thoughtful person who will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Dewey and Myrtle Treat of Muldrow, OK; Archie and Ann Pearce of Magnolia; Uncle Larry Pearce and Aunt Lana Downs of Magnolia; Uncle Olen and wife, Aunt Maxine Holmes, Uncle J.C and wife Mary Jean Williams; Homer and wife Doris Jean Shockey, all of Oklahoma.
Glen is survived by his parents, Jack and Sue Treat; brothers, Brent Treat and Jason Treat, wife Sarah; nephew, Brady Treat; nieces, Cassie and Daisy Treat, all of San Antonio; Larry Holmes, Dana and Darin Huggins, Carla Fivekiller, Vicky Wilson, all of Oklahoma; Daren Shockey of Arkansas; Donna Pearce of Dallas, Danny Paul Pearce and wife Becky of Magnolia; Shelia Reed of Texarkana; Laura and Kyle Kinstley of New Braunfels, TX; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A graveside memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Emerson Presbyterian Cemetery in Emerson with Dr. Eric Goble officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
