Billy Don Barton, 87, of Magnolia passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022 at The Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Magnolia.
Billy was born on April 14, 1935 in Columbia County to the late Oren and Maggie Lee (Keith) Barton. He was of the Methodist faith and was a retired sales representative for AMACO. After his retirement he became an avid golfer and enjoyed playing golf daily with his golfing buddies.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Randy Barton; daughter, Kim Barient; granddaughter, Lanie Barton; and brother, Jackie Barton.
Billy is survived by his wife of 67 years, Janell Barton of Magnolia; grandchildren, Jason Barton (Kelli) of Magnolia, Andrea Burke (Robert) of Lafayette, LA, Marla Meinot (Julian) of Covington, LA; great-grandchildren, Will Barton, Wade Barton, Wret Barton, and Wrenli Barton of Magnolia, Elizabeth Burke of Lafayette, LA; daughter-in-law, Bonita Barton of Magnolia; and son-in-law, Brian Barient of Baton Rouge, LA; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be 9-9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 26 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia, Arkansas with a graveside service following at 10 a.m. at Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery with Bro. Danny Bullock officiating.
