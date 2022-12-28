David McClellan, 51, of El Dorado passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in Magnolia.
David was born March 12, 1971, in Magnolia to Margaret Annette and James Fort McClellan.
David loved surprise visits from his children, duck hunting, working on vehicles, and having fun with family and friends.
David was a production manager at Hixson Lumber Company.
He was preceded in death by his father, James McClellan; one son, Zachary McClellan; and his mother-in-love, Geraldine Armold.
Survivors include his wife Roberta (Bobbie) McClellan of El Dorado; his mother, Margaret Annette McClellan of Magnolia; one son, Dustin McClellan of Arkadelphia; one sister, Vanessa (Jimmy) Malone of Shreveport, LA; father-in-love, Clarence Armold of Cleveland, OH; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be 2-3 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Unity Church in Magnolia.
Celebration of Life services will follow at 3 p.m. Thursday at Unity Church Magnolia in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at Lydesdale Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Eulogist will be Pastor Travis McKamie, assisted by Pastor Jimmy Malone.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
