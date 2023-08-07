Jonathon Dwayne Vaughan, 38, of Emerson passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at his home.
He was born January 25, 1985 in Magnolia. He formerly worked for Walgreen’s and enjoyed working on computers.
Jonathon was preceded in death by his father, Donald Wayne Vaughan; and his paternal grandparents, John Emmitt and Margie (Perritt) Hatcher.
Jonathon is survived by his mother, Wendy Vaughan; and a brother, James Vaughan, both of Emerson; two uncles, Mark Vaughan and wife Sharon of Emerson and Robert Vaughan of Tennessee; three cousins, Amy Williams and husband Colin of Ethel, Arkansas, Amanda Johnson and husband Chuck of Springhill, Bobby Vaughan and wife Becky of Missouri; and a grandmother, Betty Bingle of Emerson.
Visitation with the family will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Home.