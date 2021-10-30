Jackie Snider, 74, of El Dorado passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the CHI St. Michael Post-Acute Medical Center in TEXarkana.
Jackie was born on May 29, 1947 in El Dorado. She attended cosmetology school and was a hair stylist for several years. She loved creating crafts and going to shows and the First Monday Trade Days in Canton, TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents, the late Homer Hershel and Margie Marie (Hudson) Parker; and her sister, Toni Ray.
Jackie is survived by her husband of 35 years, Mike Snider of El Dorado; son, Randy Morgan of Stephens; daughter, Amy Wilson and husband Bubba of Magnolia; grandchildren, Brice Morgan of El Dorado and Tres Wilson of Magnolia; great-grandchildren, Nayley Morgan and Memphis Morgan of El Dorado; brother,
Hershel Parker and wife Pat of Little Rock; sister, Peggy Maness and husband Don of Waldo; nephew, James Parker and wife Eva of Tulsa, Oklahoma; nieces, Patricia Fields and husband Marshall of Little Rock, Kim Hunter and husband Jeff of Magnolia, and Sheri Sartin and husband Derek of TEXarkana; great nephews and nieces Kelsi Jones and husband Josh of Hot Springs, Jared Hunter of Magnolia, Peyton Adams of Texarkana, Brianna Fields and Rachel Fields of Little Rock and great-great nephew Jameson Jones of Hot Springs.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday, October 31 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 1, 2021 at the Rugged Cross Cowboy Church with Bro. Mike Launius and Mary Jo Taylor officiating.
Burial will follow at the Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Memorial donations may be made to the Columbia County Animal Protection Society (CCAPS), P.O. Box 2003, Magnolia, AR71754.
