Larry Smith was born February 2, 1968, to Luvenia and Jimmie Smith, in Lewisville, Lafayette County, Arkansas. He departed this life on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at his residence.
He attended school at Lewisville, but he was a graduate of Taylor High School in 1986. After high school, he entered into Job Corps.
He worked at Larry Shepherd’s Construction, and Tyson Foods.
He was a faithful member and usher that would always go about visiting those who were sick and his old friends. He was known for doing whatever he could to help those in need.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Luvenia Smith; one daughter, Sha’keliya L. Ford; one brother, Billy Ray Smith; and a special friend, Dolly Ford.
He leaves his memories with his father, Jimmie (Opheial) Smith of Stamps; sister, Janice Morgan of Indianapolis, IN; daughter, Doria Beasley of Stamp; two sons, Daniel Smith of Magnolia and Shawn Stewart of Louisiana; four brothers, Jimmy Smith of Guthrie, OK, Jerry (Myra) Smith of Troy, OH, Don L. Smith of Lewisville and Cleve Tatum of Stamps; granddaughter, Amaris Stewart of Louisiana; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Memories will also remain with a special friend, George.
Celebration of Life services will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Cross Roads Baptist Church in Lewisville, Arkansas with burial to follow at Union-Boyd Hill Cemetery in Lewisville under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Pastor Donald Massey will be the eulogist.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
