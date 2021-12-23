Joseph F. “Joe” Lewis, 79, of McNeil passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Arkansas Heart Hospital in Little Rock.
He was born December 15, 1942 in Bodcaw. He served his country in the United States Army National Guard. He worked for Arkla Feed, Shanhouse & Sons, and Alcoa.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Ray Lewis and Retha Marie (Russell) Lewis; and four siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie Lewis; a son, Tim J. Lewis; grandson, Tim B. Lewis, all of McNeil, a sister, Martha Hall of Madison, MS; sister-in-law, Janice Stroman of Magnolia; and a brother-in-law, J.W. Roden of Emerson.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
