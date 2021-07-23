Michael Haynes, 59, of Waldo passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the National Park Medical Center in Hot Springs.
Michael was born on February 9, 1962 in Magnolia. He was a master craftsman, alongside his father Johnny Haynes, in the former family business, Haynes Jewelers. He was currently the owner of Haynes Lawn Service. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny D. Haynes; and brother Larry Haynes.
Michael is survived by his daughter, Brooke Haynes of Bentonville; son, John Haynes of Little Rock; mother, Bobbie Beasley Haynes of Magnolia; brother, Gary Dale Haynes and wife Denise of Tulsa, OK; and a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and friends.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia with Pastor Bennett Holloway officiating. Burial will follow at the Western Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be John Haynes, Gary Haynes, Todd Rushton, Curtis Rankin, John Rankin, Jeff Mayo and Steve May.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or to share a memory.