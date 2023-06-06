Margie Nell Turner, 84, of Magnolia transitioned from this life on Monday, June 5, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.
Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Updated: June 6, 2023 @ 2:53 pm
