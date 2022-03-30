Gloria Lynn Campbell, 82, of Hot Springs, formerly of Magnolia, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at her home.
Gloria was born October 11, 1939 in the Atlanta community in Columbia County to the late Chester C. and Marie (Story) Hare. She was a member of the United Pentecostal Church and was a retired seamstress from Shanhouse, Inc., and Magnolia Sports. She enjoyed hunting, and fishing with her late husband and family, traveling, laughing, and telling jokes.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 60 years, Billy Gerald Campbell; sister, Bobbie Lindsey; and brother, Wendell Hare.
Gloria is survived by her daughter, Tracy Terwilliger Bentz and husband Terry of Hot Springs; son, Billy G. Campbell Jr. and wife Patricia of Magnolia; grandson, Shaun Dodson and wife Lacey of Taylor; and great-granddaughter, Paycen Dodson of Taylor.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022 at the Pentecostals of Magnolia Church with Pastor Jason Wylie and Pastor DeWayne Dycus officiating. Burial will follow at the Sharman Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Bo Swilley, Scott Armstrong, Terry Bentz, Harold Elledge, Dennis Elledge, and Vance Dycus.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sharman Cemetery, 5270 Columbia Road 1, Taylor, AR 71861.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or to share a memory.