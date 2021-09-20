Mitchell D. Flow, 25, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021 in Magnolia.
Mitchell was born on September 12, 1996. He was a member of the Rafter J Cowboy Church in Hope, was a gamer, and loved motorcycles.
Mitchell is survived by his wife, Shaunna Flow of Magnolia; children, Weston, Braylen, Kielah and Kaiden of Magnolia; father, Ronnie D. Flow Jr. of Magnolia; mother, Novaline Danielle (Burns) Juarez of Buckner; grandmother, Jackie Flow of Magnolia; grandfather, Bobby “Junior” Burns of Buckner; mother-in-law, Kimberly Duncan of Magnolia; father-in-law, Jeremiah Hageness of Beloit, WI; grandmother-in-law, Wanda Duncan of Beloit, WI; grandfather-in-law, John Duncan of Waunakee, WI; brother and sisters, Calvin “Jacob” Bailey of Magnolia, Whitney Shanks of Hot Springs, Chloe Flow of Magnolia, Peyton “PeyPey” Flow of Magnolia, Madison Burns of Buckner, Blake Davis of Buckner, Isabella Juarez of Buckner, and Destiny Flow of Magnolia; a host of extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Rafter J Cowboy Church in Hope with a memorial service at 3 p.m., with Pastor Terry Evans officiating.
Burial will follow at the Shiloh Cemetery in Buckner.
Memorial donations may be made to the Rafter J Cowboy Church, P.O. Box 1722, Hope, AR 71802.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.