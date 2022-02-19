James “Jim” Edward Wullner, 75, of Magnolia passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at the Magnolia Regional Center in Magnolia.
Jim was born on April 8, 1946, in Decorah, IA to the late Ernst Frederick and Charlotte Marie (Bentley) Wullner. He was a member of the Rugged Cross Cowboy Church. He worked many aspects in the manufacturing industry such as a production line worker, welder, and a forklift operator with Link-Belt and General Mills Corporation.
Jim had a passion of riding horses and driving wagons in the Shawnee National Forest in southern Illinois with his family and friends. He enjoyed collecting old cars and was an avid sportsman with the love of the outdoors. Most of all he loved and cherished his children and grandchildren and enjoyed spending his time with them.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Ryan James Wullner Jr.; and siblings, David Wullner, Richard Wullner, Robert Wullner and Norma Keifer.
Jim is survived by his three children, daughters, Kristin Roberson and husband J.B. of Magnolia and their children Carter Roberson, Carlee Roberson, Blaine Roberson, and Colton Ellis, Christina Peterson and husband Brian of Marion, IA and their son Cory Peterson and wife Sabrina and their children Rhianne and Aleczander, Kara Peterson and fiancé’ Brandon Cassidy and their children Dakota and Liana; sons, Colin Peterson of Marion, IA and his son Landyn, Ryan Wullner and wife Mary of Cedar Rapids, IA and their children Miakayla, Staci, Alex, Abraham, Delilah, and Elizabeth; siblings Lee Roy Wullner of Cedar Rapids, Donald Wullner of Florida, Ronald Wullner of Cedar Rapids, Sandra Pulliam of Tipton, IA, Albert McMurrin Jr. of Cedar Rapids, and Bruce McMurrin of Cedar Rapids; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Rugged Cross Cowboy Church in Magnolia with Bro. Mike Launius officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to assist with his final expenses at Peoples Bank, Attn: Big Jim Funeral Expenses, P.O. Box 340, Magnolia, AR 71754.
Cremations services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
