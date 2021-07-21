David Houston Kelly, 59, of Waldo passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at his home in Waldo.
David was born on February 28, 1962 in Rockford, IL to the late Travis Houston and Betty Ann (Johnson) Kelly. He is survived by his brother, Stephen Patrick Kelly and wife Jennifer Ann; nephew, Shawn Michael Kelly; nieces, Jamie Ann Kelly and Katherine Elizabeth Kelly, all of Roy, UT; sister, Leah Ann Bailey and husband Lawrence Ray; and niece Jenna Ann Bailey, all of Waldo.
Interment of ashes will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 with a private family graveside service at Waldrep Cemetery in Willisville with David’s uncle, Gordon Rodgers, officiating.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
