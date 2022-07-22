Joe Ferguson, 81, of McNeil passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022 at The Springs of Magnolia.
Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia.
Updated: July 22, 2022 @ 5:35 pm
