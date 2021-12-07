Lonnie Garland was born July 22, 1956 in Magnolia to Lonzo Garland and Elsie Ray Curry Allen.
He went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
Lonnie attended Magnolia Public Schools and was in the graduating Class of 1974. He furthered his education at Oil Belt Vocational School in Hope. After graduating he proudly served his country in the United States National Guard and the United States Air Force.
As a young man, Lonnie learned the value of hard work and always looked for ways to make money or secure a good deal, values he later instilled in his own children. His employment history included, but is not limited to, a firefighter with the Magnolia Fire Department, an employee at the Magnolia Water Department, and a lineman with AP&L (now known as Entergy). On February 18, 1978, he married the love of his life, Carol Hardwell Garland. They were married 43 years and from their union two children were born.
At an early age he accepted Christ and united with the Macedonia Baptist Church in McNeil. He later joined Southview Church of Christ where he was a faithful member until his death. Even while enduring life challenges with his declining health, Lonnie continued to perform various jobs, mainly in an effort to serve others in need of help. By the grace of God, he defied many odds throughout his life journey. On June 8, 2019, Lonnie received a Service Award from Brother Jeffers Jefferson and the Southview Church of Christ for his tireless work and dedication to the church and the community. On January 15, 2015, the Columbia County NAACP presented Lonnie with an “A Community Treasure” Inspirational and Indomitable Spirit Award, in recognition of his servitude.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Elsie Ray Curry Allen; his father, Lonzo Garland; and his brother, John Henry Allen.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife, Carol Garland; two daughters, Angela Garland and Michele Garland; three sons, Anthony Daniels, Christopher Garland and Eric Garland; a dedicated grandson/son Hayden White; a beloved sister, Linda Keener; six brothers, Billy Garland of Magnolia, Lonnie Garland of Arkansas, Roy Lee Garland, Leroy Garland, Rudolph Garland, all of Arkadelphia, and Harry Garland of Dallas; 19 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation was Monday at Reed Funeral Home.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Southview Church of Christ in Magnolia.
Burial will follow with military honors at Pine Hill Cemetery in Emerson under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Brother Jeff Jefferson will officiate.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
