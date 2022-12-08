John H. Simpson, 88, of Taylor passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Wadley Regional Medical Center in TEXarkana.
John was born on November 20, 1934 in Hampton to the late William Bruce and Ethel Marie (Strickland) Simpson. He was a member of the Unity Methodist Church and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting.
John started his career as a welder, when he and his wife Evelyn were living in California. He then became a carpenter and owned his own specialized flooring company. Later in his life he became a truck driver and retired from CAST Transportation Company in Colorado.
John was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Jane Nalley, Georgia Brown, Joyce Smith, Marilyn Johnson, Mary Slayter, and Linda Simpson; and brothers, James Simpson and infant Lewis Simpson.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Evelyn G (Whaley) Simpson of Taylor; daughters, Debra Jean (John F.) Nunley of Cheyenne, WY, Sherry Lynn (Curtis) Hill of Ankeny, IA; son, Jerry Don (Lisa) Simpson of Broomfield, CO; grandchildren, Stephanie (Nick) Pickering, Melissa (Dustin) Ragon, John F. Nunley IV of Cheyenne, Jessica (Dustin) Krueger, Chris (Emma) Hill of Ankeny, Tyler (Brittany) Simpson of Lakeville, MN, Cole (Lorena) Simpson of Des Moines, IA; great-grandchildren, Mason and Hunter Krueger, Elliott and Ezra Simpson, Emmit Pickering and Olivia and Declan Ragon; sister, Kathy Pennington of Onalaska, TX; aunt, Ella Mae Strickland Parrot of Hampton; and a host of nephews, nieces, and cousins.
A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Unity Methodist Church in Taylor with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Carol Moore officiating.
Burial will be in the Sharman Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Donald Pearson, Danny Pearson, Chris Hill, Tyler Simpson, Cole Simpson and Johnny Nunley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Unity Methodist Church, P.O. Box 145, Taylor, AR 71861; Caring Place, 320 West Main, Magnolia, AR 71753; or Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org