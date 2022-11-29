Otis Featherston, 68, of Magnolia, formerly of Lewisville, passed from this life on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at his residence.
He was fondly called “PieJoe.” He was born to the late Hattie Ann Bishop of Stamps and C.V. Featherston of Lewisville on July 27, 1954.
Mr. Featherston retired from Pittman.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Necy Featherston.
Mr. Featherston leaves to cherish his memory with his wife, Belinda Featherston; sons, Otis Featherston and Carl Featherston; daughter, Kimberly Williams-Featherston; sisters, Barbara Bishop Taylor and Vera Mae Stevens; brothers, Keith Ray Bishop and Carl B. Featherston; seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Cross Roads Cemetery in Lewisville under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, December 2 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.