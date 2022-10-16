Mary Ann Shocklee, 85, of Magnolia, formerly of Village (Ebenezer community), passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Wentworth Place Monroe House.
Mary Ann Shocklee was born on December 16, 1936 to the late Jesse and Joy (Wedgeworth) Johnson. She married the love of her life, Johnny Ray Shocklee, on August 25, 1951, and they enjoyed almost 64 years of marriage before Johnny Ray went to his heavenly home. Mary Ann and Johnny Ray were much loved by their family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Johnny Ray Shocklee; daughter, Delilah Shocklee McDonald; and lifetime friends, Bill and Dixie Brown.
Mary Ann is survived by her children, Vicky Honeycutt and John E. Shocklee of Stephens; grandchildren, Cindy (Robert) Anglin of Stephens, Mary (Daniel) Buffington of Emerson, Jennifer (Mike) Wilson of Magnolia, Brad (Nicki) Stultz of Waldo, Monique (Ricky) Bailey and Jessica Thompson of Picayune, MS, and Lance Shocklee of Stephens; great-grandchildren, Steven (Samantha) Anglin, Patricia Collier, Hannah (Joel) Campbell, Courtney Triplet, Casey Wilson, Noah Wilson, Brooke Stultz, Bailey Stultz, Izaiah Mauldin, David Bailey, Nate Thompson, Abby Thompson, Brittney Shocklee and Thomas Shocklee; seven great-great grandchildren, and one more on the way.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 18 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia with Bro. Micah Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Methodist Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mike Wilson, Daniel Buffington, Robert Anglin, Steven Anglin, Mike Shocklee, Casey Wilson and Noah Wilson. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Shocklee, Tim Brown, Benny Brown, Denny Foster, and Rickey Foster.
Memorial donations may be made to Life Touch Hospice, 2301 Champagnolle, El Dorado, AR 71730 or Ebenezer Methodist Cemetery, 760 Columbia Rd 441, Stephens, AR 71764.