Patrick Ray “Pat” Downs, 84, of Magnolia passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
He was born November 10, 1938 in Minden, LA to the late James Bernard Downs and Dolores Bryant Downs. He was the owner of Downs Enterprises, a member of Central Baptist Church, the Gideon’s, the Andy’s Breakfast Club, and the DQ Tea Party along with Larry Price, James Souter, Larry Talley, Hilton Stewart and Charles Tripp.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmie and Dolores Downs, and eight siblings, Jarvis Breland, James B. Downs, Sandy Schaltel, Lana Downs, Kay Rockett, Julie Ann Long, Luke Thornton and David Thornton.
Pat is survived by his wife, Tammy Downs of Magnolia; three daughters, Beth Rohleder and husband Rich of Houston, TX, Delores Downs of Ramatulle, France, and Nancy Beebe of Kihei, Hawaii; grandchildren, Josh, Jena and Jillian Rohleder of Houston, Cole and Sam Kligerman of Ramatulle, Ariel Kligerman of New York, NY, Enzo Gil of Ramatulle, Keely Muse and husband Lee of Hockley, TX, Bailey Tierce and husband Mike of Gainesville, Texas, and Max Beebe of Kihei; great-grandchildren, Miles and Elle Muse of Hockley, and Kenna Tripp of Gainsville; a sister-in-law, Ann Downs of Magnolia; and lifelong friends, Tommy Fallin Sr. and Larry Price.
Visitation with the family will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2023 at Central Baptist Church with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with Dr. Mike Seabaugh and Bro. Steve Ford officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Central Baptist Church, CCAPS, or the Gideons.
Pallbearers will be Bubba Pearce, Will Downs, Josh Rohleder, Cole Kligerman, Sam Kligerman, Mike Scott and Greg Shinn.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Fallin Sr. Larry Price, Jerry Creed, Bud Horn, Jack Daughtery, Benny Emmert, Rich Kincl, Lil Pat Downs, and the men’s prayer breakfast.
