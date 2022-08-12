Laron Philander Harris transitioned from this life on August 5, 2022 in Magnolia in the presence of his loved ones.
He is a former resident of Mount Holly.
He was born June 25, 1951 in Smackover, the second child of the late James Philander Harris and Geraldine Juanita Harris.
Laron joined First Baptist Church in Smackover at an early age. He attended Smackover Training School and graduated from Smackover High School. After graduation, he furthered his education attending AM&N College currently known as the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. He was very studious and loved to read encyclopedias, novels, Ebony/JET, and his daily newspapers.
In 1977, Laron united in matrimony to Barbara Ann Crayton. To this union three children were born, Iris LaKeisha, Ingra Genean and Laron Philander Harris II.
Laron worked as a laborer at ElDoCraft boat plant in Smackover. He later became an insurance agent for Union National Life Insurance Company, servicing many towns in South Arkansas. He worked for Ensco, Teris and Clean Harbors Environmental, all one company under different management for over 30 years. Laron served as a strong and out-spoken union representative for his fellow co-workers on the job. Ronnie Harris had to have the last word.
He enjoyed playing basketball, baseball and softball during his younger years and was affectionately known as “Cool Breeze.” Laron served as a Troop Leader for Boy Scouts of America when his son was younger. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Arkansas Razorbacks fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Philander Harris and Geraldine Juanita Harris; and one brother, Gary C. Harris.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Barbara Ann Harris of Mount Holly; two daughters, Iris LaKeisha Harris Davis (Otis Davis) of Camden and Ingra Genean Harris of Magnolia; one son, Laron Philander Harris II (Shakemia Harris) of Fayetteville; four grandchildren, Reese Trinity Dare, Laron Philander Harris III, Damari Sinclair Davis, and Kyndal Aubree Harris; three sisters, Julia McNeal of Dayton, OH, Faye Chitman of Bartlett, TN and Gwen Johnson of Livermore, CA; one uncle, Carl D. Harris of Smackover; one aunt, Ova Towns of Manassas, VA; mother-in-law, Hellean Crayton of Mount Holly; and special cousins, Eric Williams of Camden and Derrick Williams of Fayetteville. He also has a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will cherish his livelihood and spirit.
Visitation will be noon to 3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia. Burial will follow at Smead Cemetery in Mount Holly under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
