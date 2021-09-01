Each day comes yielding its own gifts. On September 13, 1952, God untied the ribbons of the gift of a sweet baby boy and gave him to the care of Givens and Emma Jean (Henry) Jackson in Lewisville.
This precious gift was named John L. As a young child, he was timid and mild mannered but somewhere along the line that all changed. He was loyal and caring and would do whatever he could to help anyone (after he finished fussing). He completed his journey on August 29, 2021, at his home in Lewisville.
John committed his life to Christ at an early age at the St. Paul Baptist Church where he remained a supporting member and a believer in the goodness of God but was not so big on church attendance.
John was preceded in death by his father, Givens Jackson Sr.; brothers, Willie, Henry, and Anthony Jackson; paternal grandparents, Whitfield and Ida (Dixon) Jackson and maternal grandparents, Willie Henry, and Alice (Featherston) Braggs.
After graduating from Foster High School in 1970, JJ attended Henderson State College. He briefly worked at Lafayette Memorial Hospital and at Wells Feed Store before going to work at Deltic Timber Corporation as a millwright in 1974. He remained there until his retirement in 2007.
John leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Emma J. Jackson of Lewisville; his sons, Enrico (Cassandra) Jackson of Houston and Justin Jackson of Lewisville; his daughters, Jennifer (Terry Martin) Jackson of Bradley and Kandace Jackson of Buckner; his longtime companion, Amilee “Polly” Reynolds of Lewisville; his sisters, Barbara Percy and Evelyn Trammell of Lewisville; his brother, Givens (Martha) Jackson Jr. of Gaithersburg, MD; his nephew like a brother, Ryan (Elonda) Jackson of Lewisville; his grandchildren, John Easter, Jonathan Easter, Jamal Henderson, Jeramyah Hickman, Jazmien Hickman, Gabriella Jackson and Enrico Jackson Jr.; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A celebration of life services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 5, 2021, at St. Paul Baptist Church in Lewisville.
Burial will follow at Old Town Cemetery in Lewisville under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, September 4.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
