Eddie Mae Taylor, 84, of Camden passed away Friday morning, September 9, 2022 at Silver Oaks Health and Rehab in Camden.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Celebration of life services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at Plainview Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Bishop Charles Blanks will be the eulogist.
The funeral will be part of a double service with her granddaughter, Ashley Nicole Taylor.
Masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for you and others.
